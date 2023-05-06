Watch live: King Charles travels to Westminster Abbey in coronation procession

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as King Charles III travels to Westminster Abbey for his coronation ceremony on Saturday, 6 May.

His Majesty and the Queen Consort are travelling in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Great Door of Westminster Abbey.

The coach was created in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 60th year on the throne.

They will pass fans along the Mall, some of whom have been camping out for days in the hope of catching a glimpse of the royal couple.

The coach will travel down to Trafalgar Square before heading up to Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary.

Once at the Abbey, the King will take part in a ceremony led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The procession is the military’s largest ceremonial operation since the late Queen’s 1953 coronation,

Nine thousand troops will be deployed, and 7,000 of these will perform ceremonial and supporting roles.

Once Charles and Camilla are crowned, they will ride in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace, in a procession featuring 4,000 ceremonial troops that will stretch for a mile.

