Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As the countdown begins to the Coronation on Saturday, royal “superfans” have already started to set up camp on Pall Mall as they look forward to the “icing of the cake” of King Charles’s long career.

Stationed a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace, the royalists are draped in Union Flags as they eagerly await the crowning of their new monarch.

The lavish service of state ritual will run from 11am to 1pm when the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla embark on their coronation procession back to the palace in the Gold State Coach.

Pall Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace is already buzzing with excitement as people set up tents (PA Wire)

To lock in the best seats to view the royal procession, Faith Nicholson from Althorne, Essex, arrived on Pall Mall on Monday night – five days early to secure a coveted place for the historic event.

She described her first night sleeping on The Mall as “cold and noisy” and said she barely slept on the “hard floor”. But the discomfort is worth it to the 60-year-old who has followed the King’s “success story” all her life.

“I am really excited,” she said. “I was there when he [Charles] got married, I was there when his wife [Diana] had babies but this is the icing on the cake. He’s going to be King.”

The only grey cloud on an otherwise celebratory weekend is the recent royal fallout between Prince Harry and his family, Ms Nicholson said.

“I think it’s really sad but he is his own man, as Meghan is her own woman. People make mistakes and I think he has made a big one. But he is got to live his own life the way he wants to.”

Faith Nicholson from Althorne, Essex said she has always been a fan of King Charles (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Also beaming with excitement ahead of the festivities was Donna Werner, who travelled all the way from Connecticut, in the United States.

The royal fan arrived on 26 April but only pitched up her tent on the route on Tuesday morning.

While enjoying the lively atmosphere, she was surprised to be reunited with a fellow monarchist who she had befriended during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Donna Werner (right) arrived from the US last week and was surprised by a friend she made during the William and Kate’s royal wedding (Maryam Zakir-Hussain )

Further down the long stretch, Anne Daley has decorated her corner with Welsh flags as she greeted fascinated onlookers.

The 65-year-old arrived from Cardiff this morning to secure her spot.

Anne Daley, 65, arrived in London from Cardiff on Tuesday morning (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Ms Daley said she was most excited about the symbolic Welsh presence in the upcoming ceremony, with baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel, confirmed to be singing a new Welsh language song called, Coronation Kyrie.

“On the day, when you’re in the Abbey and you hear those Welsh hymns, it will be very moving,” Ms Daley said.

Asked if she will be able to last camping outside until Saturday, she looked over to the Palace behind her and said: “We’ll see how it goes.”

Sisters Lisa and Anita were busy setting up a tent for their 83-year-old mother, Mary, who will arrive on Friday night.

Sisters Lisa and Anita are camping out on the Mall to secure a spot for their 83-year-old mum (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

“She really wants to camp out for the night so we’re setting up a spot for her,” Lisa said.

The dutiful daughters admitted they would “certainly not” be camping out for the Coronation on their own accord, but “it’s what you do for your mum!”