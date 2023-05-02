Coronation news – latest: Public invited to swear allegiance to King as Thomas Markle gives ‘final’ interview about Meghan
Buckingham Palace has announced new information as we approach the coronatioon of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6 May
With less than one week until the coronation of King Charles III, millions of people around the world have been invited to participate in the ceremony next Saturday 6 May.
Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.
During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.
As preparations for the coronation continue in full swing, a full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the ceremony has also been released.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle has given an interview in which he declared he would not be “buried” by her, and claimed they had not spoken in four years.
King Charles III will wear St Edward’s Crown for his coronation next year, but it will need to be resized before the significant event.
The crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin before the ceremony on 6 May 2023, Buckingham Palace has said.
The monarch’s coronation will take place next spring
The fascinating history behind the chair King Charles will sit on at his coronation
On 6 May, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey as the world watches.
The monarch ascended the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, last September. His coronation takes place more than 70 years after Elizabeth was crowned on 2 June 1953.
Kate Ng reports:
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in May
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
In a statement, representatives said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023.
“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Royal photographer explains what we can expect from King Charles’ coronation
A royal photographer has revealed what the British public can expect to see as the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla unfolds on Saturday 6 May.
Tim Rooke, who has photographed the royal family for Shutterstock for the past 30 years, tells The Independent that he believes the coronation will have “all the pomp and significance you’d expect of a royal event” despite being significantly smaller than the 1953 coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate Ng reports:
Tim Rooke also shared his favourite photographs of the royal family
What will Queen Consort Camilla wear to the coronation?
It is understood that the King will opt for a more modern choice of clothing for the ceremony. Instead of the traditional silk stockings and breeches worn in coronations past, it has been reported that the monarch will be crowned in his military uniform.
Therefore, it is expected that Camilla’s coronation dress will also be more modern compared to previous versions, which tend to include ornate designs and lavish materials.
Kate Ng reports:
The monarch and the Queen Consort will be crowned this spring
What happens in sacred anointing ceremony?
The King will not forego the most sacred part of the ceremony: the anointing of the sovereign. This tradition is so sacred that it was hidden from public view during Queen Elizabeth’s own anointing – and it has been revealed that Charles will do the same.
The mysterious anointing ceremony, known as the Act of Consecration, will take place before the investiture and crowning, and is carried out by the Archbishop. At Charles’s coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will be the one to anoint the King.
The coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023
What’s the difference between Camilla’s Queen and Queen Consort titles?
Queen Consort Camilla will officially be named Queen Camilla at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday (6 May).
The invitations for the King’s forthcoming coronation revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new title. She was referred to as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.
The decision is unprecedented since the late Queen Elizabeth II said in February last year that it was her “sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort”. Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that Camilla will be known as Queen after the coronation.
The royal will be crowned Queen, not Queen Consort, alongside King Charles at the coronation ceremony
Prince Harry’s waxwork at Madam Tussauds reunited with royal family for coronation
A wax figure of the Duke of Sussex has been reunited with the rest of the royal family figurines at Madame Tussauds London as Harry returns to the UK for the coronation.
The 38-year-old announced, along with the palace, in April that he would be attending the crowning of his father, the King, and his stepmother, the Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).
The Duke of Sussex is attending the coronation without his wife Meghan
All the ways the coronation ceremony is expected to break from royal protocol
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned next month during a symbolic coronation ceremony.
Although there are many ways the coronation will be similar to Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years ago and to her father King George VI’s coronation in 1937, there will also be a few key differences as King Charles announces departures from tradition.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned next month
Meet the Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance at the coronation
The King and Queen Consort each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation – schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives.
Prominent among them is Charles’s eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla’s three grandsons.
The Queen Consort will also have two Ladies in Attendance – her sister Annabel Elliot and her trusted friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne – whose roles will be to support her through elements of the service.
Family friends and close relatives have been chosen for the key supporting roles by Charles and Camilla