Watch live as King Charles III attends a D-Day ceremony in Portsmouth alongside Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales on Wednesday 5 June.

The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history, with the 1944 battle laying the foundation for an Allied victory in the Second World War.

Troops from the UK, the US, Canada and France attacked German forces on the beaches in northern France on 6 June 1944.

Allied troops departed from Portsmouth on 5 June, so the UK and French governments will host memorial events at both ports to commemorate the D-Day landings.

Over the course of two days, the King, Rishi Sunak, a slew of other dignitaries, and — most importantly — those who fought on the beaches in 1944 will come together to remember the battle that became the turning point towards an Allied victory.

Some veterans will attend two days of remembrance events in Portsmouth to mark the historic milestone, while others have already travelled to France.