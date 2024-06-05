( Chris Jackson/BBC/PA Wire )

King Charles III will join veterans for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the UK and France today and tomorrow amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will also attend the commemorative events, beginning in Portsmouth today.

The King said his grandfather was keen to visit troops on D-Day, in a special clip that will be part of a BBC film to be broadcast today.

Reading aloud from his grandfather’s wartime diary, he says: “My grandfather was so determined to go. He got very frustrated because they wouldn’t let him go until several days later.”

Over the course of two days, Charles will join prime minister Rishi Sunak, a slew of other dignitaries, and—most importantly—those who fought on the beaches in 1944 will come together to remember the battle that became the turning point towards an Allied victory.

Prince William is set to attend events in Normandy including a service hosted by Canada at Juno Beach and an international ceremony hosted by France at Omaha Beach which will be attended by more than 25 heads of state.

The Princess Royal will also take part as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regina Rifles. Joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statute of a rifleman from the regiment and later attend a reception with former soldiers.