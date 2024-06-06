Jump to content

Watch live as Prince William attends ceremony commemorating Canada’s role in D-Day

Oliver Browning
Thursday 06 June 2024 09:23
Watch live as the Prince of Wales attends a ceremony commemorating Canada’s role in D-Day on Thursday 6 June.

Royalty and world leaders have gathered with veterans in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.

The King and Queen will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the UK’s national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer.

The site, which opened in 2021, pays tribute to 22,442 service personnel under British command who died on D-day and during the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944.

Meanwhile, William will attend the Canadian commemorative event at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, before joining more than 25 heads of state and veterans for the official international ceremony on Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.

The day began early with a piper on the beach at Arromanches helping to mark the biggest seaborne invasion in military history, before the commemorations continue in Normandy towns.

