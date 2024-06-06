Watch live as Prince William attends ceremony commemorating Canada’s role in D-Day

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Prince of Wales attends a ceremony commemorating Canada’s role in D-Day on Thursday 6 June.

Royalty and world leaders have gathered with veterans in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the landings.

The King and Queen will pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the UK’s national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial, in Ver-sur-Mer.

The site, which opened in 2021, pays tribute to 22,442 service personnel under British command who died on D-day and during the Battle of Normandy in the summer of 1944.

Meanwhile, William will attend the Canadian commemorative event at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, before joining more than 25 heads of state and veterans for the official international ceremony on Omaha Beach, Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.

The day began early with a piper on the beach at Arromanches helping to mark the biggest seaborne invasion in military history, before the commemorations continue in Normandy towns.