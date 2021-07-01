On Thursday, the highly anticipated statue of Princess Diana, created to mark what would have been her 60th birthday, was finally unveiled, some four years after it was commissioned.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge reunited for the occasion, alongside Diana’s siblings, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer.

The bronze statue was designed by Ian Rank-Broadley and is 1.25x life size. Kensington Palace explains that it aims to “reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana”, who is shown standing alongside three children chosen to represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work.

The Princess has been imagined in a smart-casual ensemble comprising an open-collared, front-pleated shirt and a high-waisted pencil skirt that has been cinched-in at the waist with a big buckle belt.

While Diana was known for wearing many elaborate and bold outfits during the 1980s and 1990s outfits, Rank-Broadley has opted for something more classic for the statue.

According to Kensington Palace, the outfit was based “on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion”.

Commenting on the statue, Prince William and Prince Harry said:

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

Rank-Broadley added that it had been a “privilege” to work with both Harry and William on the statue before elaborating on his inspiration for the portrait.

“We wanted to capture her warmth and humanity while showcasing the impact she had across generations,” he said.

“I hope that people will enjoy visiting the statue and the Sunken Garden, and taking a moment to remember The Princess.”