Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for Covid days after her husband Charles caught the virus for the second time.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

“We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Camilla, 74, is triple vaccinated, sources said.

The duchess carried out a string of engagements last Thursday, the day Charles tested positive.

Camilla described herself as “luckily” negative the same day, saying of her testing regime during a visit to Thames Valley Partnership in Buckinghamshire: “I’ve taken it so many times.”

Last Wednesday, Charles and Camilla met scores of people at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust. The duchess also visited Paddington Haven sexual assault referral centre and the Nourish Hub community kitchen in west London, and the Thames Valley Partnership charity in Buckinghamshire.

Concern for the Queen’s health mounted after the monarch was in direct contact with eldest son Charles two days before he tested positive.

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that the Queen was not displaying any symptoms, but refused to confirm whether she had tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy.

The 95-year-old spent time with Charles last Tuesday when the prince was carrying out an investiture on her behalf at her Windsor Castle home.

The 73-year-old heir to the throne contracted coronavirus in March 2020, displaying only mild symptoms and was said to have been in good health at the time of the infection.

The development comes just days after the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall would be Queen Camilla at Charles’s side when he is one day King.

Camilla said last week she was “very honoured and very touched” by the announcement.

The Duchess of Cornwall recently replaced the Duchess of Sussex as royal patron of the National Theatre. Meghan Markle was given the role by the Queen in 2019 and held it until she and Prince Harry stepped down as working members of the royal family.

Additional reporting by PA