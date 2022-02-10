Camilla ‘very honoured and touched’ by future Queen Consort title

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is “very honoured and very touched” to have been endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort.

Camilla made a public appearance on Thursday, visiting a west London community kitchen to mark its opening when she was asked by a guest how she felt about the title.

"I feel very honoured, very honoured, touched," she said.

Camilla's visit came hours after the Prince of Wales tested positive for Covid-19, but the Duchess was able to fulfil their engagement after returning a negative test.

Sign up to our newsletters here.