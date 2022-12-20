Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Clarkson has been lauded for speaking out against her father’s controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The podcast host and author was among those to condemn Jeremy Clarkson’s article in The Sun, which was published on Friday (16 December).

Clarkson has come under fire for writing that he “hates” Meghan Markle on a “cellular level” and claiming that he dreamt of people throwing “excrement” at her as she “is made to parade naked through the streets”.

Emily, 28, took to her Instagram Stories to criticise her father and said she stood “against everything” he had written about the duchess.

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media,” she said.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Royal commentator and author Carol Vorderman tweeted that Emily was “wonderful” and added: “FYI Emily has spoken many times about how she suffered very badly from online abuse when she was younger.”

One person wrote: “This gives me hope for the children of bigoted old farts.”

Another said: “Wow. This is very very powerful. I wonder if it’s enough to make him actually think about the impact his words have.”

A third added: “Not that it’ll change much with [Clarkson] now, but this has just given me so much hope that things will change in the future. Call out your misogynistic family.”

A growing number of public figures have strongly condemned Jeremy’s column, including London mayor Sadiq Khan, comedian John Bishop, musician Charlotte Church, and author Bernardine Evaristo.

The Queen Consort has also been criticised for allegedly inviting Jeremy to a glamorous Christmas lunch last week, alongside another fierce critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Piers Morgan.

Queen Camilla hosted the lunch on Wednesday (14 December), a day before Netflix released the final volume of episodes for Prince Harry and Meghan’s tell-all documentary series.