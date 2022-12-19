Jeremy Clarkson news – latest: ‘Horrified’ presenter addresses outrage over Meghan Markle article
Ipso said it had received thousands of complaints over the column, while Nicola Sturgeon and Sadiq Khan have condemned Clarkson’s remarks
The row surrounding Jeremy Clarkson’s column about Meghan Markle has continued this week, with the former Top Gear presenter widely condemned for his remarks.
In his op-ed for The Sun, published on Friday (16 December) the 62-year-old wrote that he dreamt of the day Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Clarkson claimed that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.
A number of fellow celebrities and public figures, including London mayor Sadiq Khan and Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have criticised Clarkson.
Sturgeon said she pities the former Top Gear presenter, describing his words as “deeply misogynist” and “downright awful and horrible”.
Other critics included Clarkson’s own daughter Emily, who has previously spoken out against online misogyny and harassment.
Ipso confirmed on Monday 19 December that it had received over 6,000 complaints about the presenter’s column.
Follow live updates below:
Clarkson has responded to the backlash.
There’s no apology here, but the “horrified” presenter has vowed to “be more careful in future”.
The Queen Consort has come under fire for welcoming Clarkson (along with Piers Morgan, and other celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman) to a glamorous Christmas lunch.
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort hosted a star-studded lunch a day before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final volume of their docuseries was released
Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has been among those to condemn the former Top Gear presenter for his rant.
GMB host Adil Ray says Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan rant ‘crossed a line’
‘Our words have consequences,’ the GMB host said
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies