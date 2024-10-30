Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Eric Trump has lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming the only reason Prince Harry’s US Visa is safe is because “no one cares” about him.

The former President’s son recently discussed how much his father and current presidential candidate Donald Trump “loved” the late Queen Elizabeth II and how much damage Harry caused to the royal family after he and Meghan decided to leave their positions in 2020.

Eric also told the outlet that Harry would not need to worry about being deported if his father is elected on November 5 even if his visa application has been questioned.

In Harry’s memoir, Spare, he specifically references taking cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms, which led to a conservative think tank in Washington DC called The Heritage Foundation questioning why he was allowed into the country in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex specifically writes in the book that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” adding: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”

However, last month a judge ruled that his visa application should remain private as “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records.”

Eric Trump (left) explained how much his father loved the late Queen Elizabeth ( Getty Images )

“Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status,” he added.

“And the duke’s public statements about his travel and drug use did not disclose, and therefore did not eliminate his interest in keeping private, specific information regarding his immigration status, applications, or other materials.”

“Truthfully I don’t give a damn about Prince Harry and I don’t think this country does either,” the 45th president’s son told The Daily Mail. “My father loved the Queen and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing.”

“The late Queen was amazing. The way she welcomed my father with open arms was, like, beyond,” he continued.

The presidential candidate’s second son also praised King Charles III who had previously visited Mar-a-Lago, the Trump estate located in Palm Beach, Florida.

“We’ve known the King forever. In fact, I was just digging through a photo album not too long ago and I came across a picture of him with my father, I’m six years old in the lobby of Mar-a-Lago,” Eric said.

He also took the opportunity to speak about the Prince and Princess of Wales, admitting that William never “made a misstep” and Kate “conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family.”

Both of them were compared to Harry and Meghan as Eric continued to touch on their decision to move to California and remove themselves from the royal family.

“You look at this one black sheep who doesn’t exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are,” he said, suggesting that Harry had “gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch.”

Despite the arguments regarding Harry’s visa, he still does not think it should be revoked. “I don’t give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing,” he said. “I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy.”