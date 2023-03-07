The Duchess of York reveals the job she always wanted to do

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of York has revealed the career she always wanted to persue as a child - that of a female detective.

Growing up with a love of the headstrong George in Enid Blyton’s Famous Five, Sarah Ferguson said she was obsessed by whodunnits and female crime sleuths.

Writing in The Independent ahead of International Women’s Day, she describes how detective work became an opportunity for female servants who were privvy to the goings on in the wealthy homes where they worked.

It also became a profitable sideline for famous actors such as Maud West and Kate Easton.

(Getty Images)

“It was an opportunity for more exciting, adventurous and varied career offering financial security and independence. A career with a purpose, open to women of all ages and backgrounds.”

The duchess, who has written a number of books, said her latest heroine was inspired by the detectives of the past.

Recently, she spoke of her love for the late Queen and how she would “always be there” for her ex-husband Andrew.

Sarah and he married in 1986 but the couple split up in 1992 and have remained friends. Last month she pledged to do “all she can” to financially support Prince Andrew.

Andrew has lived at the Grade II listed building in Windsor for 20 years and shares the seven-bedroom property with his former wife. He has been keeping a low profile since being stripped of his royal duties and reaching an out of court settlement with Virginia Giuffre last year.

The King is understood to want Prince Andrew to move out and reportedly move into Harry and Meghan’s home, Frogmore Cottage.