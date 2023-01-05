Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry reportedly compares his first meeting with stepmother and Queen Consort Camilla to getting an “injection” in his new book.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare has apparently been released in Spain five days ahead of its official publication date on 10 January.

A report by Reuters said the book was available at several bookstores in the country, including in Madrid.

According to MailOnline, which said it obtained copies of the book titled En La Hombra (translated as In The Shadow), Harry says he was fearful Camilla would be his and William’s “wicked stepmother” after her marriage to Charles.

The publication reported that Charles’s sons did not stand in the way of his relationship with Camilla, but“begged” him not to remarry after the death of Princess Diana.

Furthermore, Harry’s book claims that Charles allegedly tried to “win over the kids” before asking the British public to accept his relationship with Camilla.

He says meeting Camilla – referred to as the “Other Woman” in his book – was like an “injection”, writing: “Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Harry reportedly continues: “I remember wondering... if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories.

“Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him. When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt agonising remorse for not having done or said anything before,” he adds.

Harry’s ‘Spare’ has been released in Spain six days earlier than the official publication date (REUTERS)

The Independent has contacted the Duke of Sussex for comment.

Elsewhere in the book, Harry apparently recalls a conversation Charles had with him after Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

“Please boys,” Harry quotes his father as saying, “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Harry also details how Prince William allegedly “knocked me over” during an altercation between the brothers over his wife Meghan Markle in 2019.

The Prince of Wales allegedly encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi soldier costume to a party in 2005, the 38-year-old also reportedly claims in his new book.

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.