Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.

His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.

Just weeks ago, Harry laid bare his troubled relationship with his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales in his controversial autobiography Spare.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The King was due to be away on Monday on the first official state visit of his reign, but the trip to France was cancelled due to rioting over pension reforms, meaning Charles is now in the UK at the same time as Harry for the first time in six months.

But Buckingham Palace said the King was not in Windsor or London and would be leaving for a state visit to Germany on Wednesday morning. Harry is also unlikely to be meeting up with William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not currently in Windsor because of the youngsters’ school Easter holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate their UK home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, in a move sanctioned by the King, meaning Harry could spend some of his time packing up any remaining possessions.

Harry was critical of his Camilla in his memoir Spare

The book shared details of the royal brothers' spats (AP)

The duke is also taking legal action against the Home Office over security arrangements when he is in the UK, raising questions about his own security provisions during this visit.

Harry’s memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever when his tell-all tale lambasting the royal family was published in January.

It includes claims that the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, and that the King put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

Harry and Meghan viewing flowers left by well-wishers in Windsor following the late Queen’s death (Getty Images)

King Charles has not made any comment on his son’s book (via REUTERS)

The memoir also sees Harry expressing his frustration at being the “spare to the heir”, his anger at the UK media, his unresolved trauma over the death of his mother, his mental health struggles, his lonely life before meeting Meghan, and the breakdown of his family relationships.

Charles and William have thus far stayed quiet when questioned about Spare.

It has not been confirmed yet whether Harry and Meghan will be at the King’s coronation in less than six weeks’ time.

Palace staff have reportedly been told to factor the Sussexes into the arrangements, but the couple, who have begun using titles for their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not said if they will attend the May 6 ceremony, which falls on Archie’s fourth birthday.