Prince Harry – latest news: Duke of Sussex arrives in court for phone-tapping and privacy case
Associated Newspapers is bidding to end claims brought by figures including the Duke of Sussex and Sir Elton John
Prince Harry has arrived at the High Court in London for a hearing in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.
The publisher is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
The group, also including Sir Elton and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, announced in October that they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action, released by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.
The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them at the time as “preposterous smears.”
Court proceedings began with a bid by ANL's lawyers to have certain reporting restrictions imposed in the case.
The Duke of Sussex sat towards the back of the courtroom, occasionally taking notes in a small black notebook as legal arguments were made by ANL's barrister Catrin Evans KC.
Actress Sadie Frost, who is also bringing a claim against the publisher, sat two seats away from Harry.
Sadie Frost arrives in court ahead of hearing
ICYMI: Prince Harry and Sir Elton John launch legal action against Daily Mail publishers over ‘phone hacking’
As the preliminary hearing is set to begin, let’s throwback to October when Prince Harry, among other high profile figures, announced they would be taking Associated Newspaper’s to court.
A group of individuals including Prince Harry and Sir Elton John have launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over phone-hacking allegations.
The allegations include the commissioning of individuals to “surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place” and the impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception.
Additional claims include the accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation.
“These individuals have been the subject of public interest during the course of their careers and personal lives. They are united in their desire to live in a world where the press operates freely, yet responsibly. A press that represents truth, is sourced in fact and can be trusted to operate ethically and in the interests of the British public,” the statement said.
Read the full piece from October below:
Group including Prince Harry launch legal action against Daily Mail publishers
The action claims the individuals have been ‘victims of abhorrent criminal activity’
Duke arrives in court room
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at Court 76 of the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the preliminary hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
Harry, along with six other people including Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, is suing the Daily Mail publisher for misuse of private information.
The duke entered the central London courtroom at shortly before 10.30am, wearing a navy tie.
Prince Harry arrives in court
Publisher brands allegations “preposterous smears”
In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action, released by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.
The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them at the time as “preposterous smears” and a “pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal”.
A spokesperson for ANL also said the allegations were “unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence”.
A four-day preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London is due to begin on Monday, which is set to include ANL’s bid for the claims to be dismissed without a trial.
Duke of Sussex arrives in court
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the High Court in London for a hearing in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.
The publisher is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
The group of high-profile individuals, also including Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, announced in October they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
Their lawyers said at that time the group have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.