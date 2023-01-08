Prince Harry reveals he used laughing gas during birth of son

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry has reportedly written he used laughing gas and ate Nando’s chicken to “enhance my calm” during the birth of his son in 2019.

In his leaked memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex described the scene at London’s Portland Hospital on the day his and Meghan Markle’s firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor came into the world.

He reportedly recalled how Meghan was “bouncing on a giant purple ball” when she went into labour while Harry placed a photograph of his late mother, the former Princess of Wales Diana, in the delivery room.

According to MailOnline, which said it had obtained a copy of the book, Harry wrote: “Meg was so calm, I was calm too.

“But I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One: Nando’s chicken (brought by our bodyguards). Two: A canister of laughing gas beside Meg’s bed. I took several slow, penetrating hits.”

He also reportedly revealed how when the nurse came to give the duchess laughing gas, or nitrous oxide, for the pain, there wasn’t any left.

“I could see the thought slowly dawning. ‘Gracious, the husband’s had it all,’” he continued. “’Sorry,’ I said meekly.”

The duke also reportedly quipped that he “didn’t touch the laughing gas” during the birth of his daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021 “because there was none”.

Prince Harry’s book was leaked after it was accidentally put on sale in Spain five days before its official release date on 10 January.

It reportedly covers a wide range of subjects from his relationship with William to his struggles coping with the death of Diana in 1997.

You can follow live updates about Harry’s book here.