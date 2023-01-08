Prince Harry says he was "unable to show any emotion" in the days after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales and cried once.

In a clip from Harry: The Interview, which will air on ITV at 9pm today, January 8, the Duke of Sussex told ITV the only time he cried following the death of his mother in 1997 was at her burial.

He added: "There was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt it too, about walking around the outside of Kensington Palace and there are 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother."

"And there we were shaking people's hands and smiling."

