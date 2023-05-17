Harry and Meghan in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother have claimed they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving “highly aggressive” paparazzi photographers that lasted over two hours and could have been fatal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they were followed after attending a charity awards ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work, on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the couple believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the charity awards ceremony earlier in the evening (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers.”

A New York Police Department spokesperson said they cannot comment at this time when asked about the incident by The Independent.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a high-speed chase in 1997 after trying to flee the paparazzi who had been following her while she drove through Paris.

The couple accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, allowing photographers to get pictures.

The family was staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.

It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone; that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit; and there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.

Pictures that have appeared on social media show Harry, Meghan and her mother sitting in the back of a New York taxi.

The spokesperson said these were "a small glimpse at the defense and decoys required to end the harassment".

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesperson said. "Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

The Duke of Sussex wrote extensively about his mother’s death in his bestselling memoir Spare and about his anger at press intrusion into the lives of the Royal Family.

Prior to attending the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris when he was 23 years old, he asked the driver of his car to go through the tunnel where his mother was tragically killed.

“The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother…” he wrote. “I watched his eyes in the rearview, growing large. The tunnel is called Pont de l’Alma, I told him. Yes, yes. He knew it.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

The prince is currently involved in numerous court cases in London where he has accused papers of using unlawful methods to target him and his family.

He is also seeking to overturn a decision by the British government to take away his specialist police protection when he is in Britain.

More follows...