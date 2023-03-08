Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.

People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for the 21-month-year-old last Friday (3 March) in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The source reportedly told the publication that Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were “not in attendance”.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment.

According to the US publication, there were 20 to 30 guests at the intimate ceremony, including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland and Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry.

As grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lilibet are afforded the titles of prince and princess.

The news comes as the Sussexes indicated that they received an invitation to the King’s coronation on 6 May but had not yet confirmed the outcome of their decision.

King Charles and Prince William were reportedly invited but did not attend the christening ceremony (AP)

Speculation over whether the couple would be invited to the ceremony after King Charles III requested they vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, has increased over the past week.

However, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly confirmed that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.

The spokesperson told The Times: “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”