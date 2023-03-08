Sarah Ferguson says it is ‘so sad’ to watch the ‘demise’ of Prince Andrew

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson has lamented how “sad” it is to watch her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s “demise” in the eyes of the public.

The Duchess of York is currently promoting her new novel, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, which was released on Tuesday (7 March).

During an appearance on Good Morning America to promote the book, the 63-year-old opened up about how she and the disgraced duke have “always been there” for one another.

Correspondent Juju Chang asked the duchess: “You’ve been divorced for many, many years, and yet you’ve been Andrew’s rock. What’s it been like watching him go through this withering public scrutiny?”

Ferguson replied: “So sad, so sad. We’ve been there for each other – you know, when I’ve gone through really bad times in the past, Andrew’s always been there.”

She described Prince Andrew as “exceptionally kind” and a “very, seriously good grandfather” to his grandchildren, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

“He’s been very steadfast for the girls,” Ferguson continued, referring to their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“We are woman that also have had to see the demise of a very strong man and that has been really difficult to see.”

Earlier this week, the duchess claimed that the late Queen Elizabeth II was “very relieved” by Ferguson’s continued support for Andrew as he navigated his sex abuse case.

She said that her former mother-in-law “knew” that she would “always be there”, because of her love for the late monarch.

“During the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think Her Majesty was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer then,” she told The Telegraph.

Ferguson and Andrew were married from 1986 to 1996, but both of them continue to live at the Royal Lodge together.

The duke was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, a victim of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, when she was underage in the US. He has consistently and vehemently denied all allegations.

Andrew and Giuffre reached a multi-million pound settlement last year to stop the case proceeding to a civil trial.

After he stepped down as a working royal over his links to Epstein, Andrew has largely stayed away from the public eye. Recently, it was reported that his brother, King Charles III, offered him the keys to Frogmore Cottage after asking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate it.

It comes after Andrew reportedly told his friends he may have to move out of the 98-acre Royal Lodge if the King cuts his £249,000 annual allowance, as he would be unable to afford the cost of maintenance.

However, he is said to be “resisting” any reported attempts to move him out of the 30-room mansion and into the 10-room Frogmore Cottage.

Ferguson has also said she is in the “position” to “support [Andrew] and the rest of the family through my work”.