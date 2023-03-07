Prince Andrew’s ex Sarah Ferguson ‘yet to receive’ invite to coronation

Prince Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has said that she does not know if she will be invited to King Charles III’s coronation this May.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they have been emailed about the ceremony, but have not confirmed whether they will be in attendence.

Speaking to Extra TV, Ferguson said: “The invitations haven’t gone out yet, so I don’t know if I’m going to be there because, you know, who wants me around.”

