Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement over sexual abuse claim

Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffrey Epstein victim who accused the royal of raping her as a child, it has been revealed.

Court documents, filed in Manhattan on Tuesday, reveal that an out of court settlement had been agreed upon by both parties, with the Queen’s son paying an undisclosed amount to Ms Giuffre as well as making a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.

In a joint statement confirming the settlement, the prince said he regretted his association with late paedophile Epstein and “commends the bravery” of Ms Giuffre and other survivors of abuse.

Prince Andrew said he also accepted that Ms Giuffre is “an established victim of abuse” and that she had been subjected to “unfair public attacks”.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed),” the statement reads.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

The statement continued: “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Ms Giuffre has long accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her as a child.

She claimed that she was trafficked to the prince for sex by his former friends Epstein and convicted sex abuser Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ms Giuffre claimed that she was 17 when she had sex with the prince and that he was aware that she was underage at the time.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations. He has not charged with any crime.

A now-infamous photo reveals Prince Andrew, Maxwell and Ms Giuffre in Maxwell’s London townhouse as a teenager. The prince has his arm around the teenager’s waist.

The settlement comes after Ms Giuffre said she no longer had the original photo, meaning that the prince’s legal team could not access it, amid his suggestions it could be a fake.

The royal’s attorneys requested the original photograph in an attempt to cast doubt over the image’s credibility.

Ms Giuffre filed the civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in August.

The suit stalled in the courts as Prince Andrew’s legal team sought to dismiss it because of a $500,000 settlement the accuser reached with Epstein in 2009.

The terms of the settlement were that Epstein and his associates would be protected from any future legal liability – something Prince Andrew claimed protected him.

A judge disagreed with the royal in January, allowing the case to proceed in the courts.

In late December, Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking at her high-profile trial in New York.

Epstein died in his prison cell in 2019 while also awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.