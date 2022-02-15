Liveupdated1644942872

Prince Andrew news – live: Royal reaches settlement with Virginia Giuffre after losing bid to dismiss suit

Follow the latest updates

Megan Sheets
Tuesday 15 February 2022 16:34
Comments
Prince Andrew stripped of honorary presidency at Inverness Golf Club

Prince Andrew has reached a settlement in the sexual abuse lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies revealed the settlement in a motion filed with US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, saying that both parties agreed for the Duke of York to pay an undisclosed amount to her, along with a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.

The lawsuit alleged Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001 - allegations that he strongly denied - when she was a victim of sex trafficking by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal’s legal team sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that another 2009 settlement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein barred him from liability. However, Judge Kaplan denied that bid in January, paving the way for a trial that will no longer take place under the new settlement.

Recommended

1644942872

Prince ‘commends Giuffre’s bravery'

While Prince Andrew’s legal team has not yet commented publicly on the settlement, the statement from Ms Giuffre’s attorneys included a brief section attributed to him.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” it reads.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and comments the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Megan Sheets15 February 2022 16:34
1644942306

Read the settlement announcement

Below is Ms Giuffre’s attorneys’ full statement announcing the settlement:

(Court)
(Court)
Megan Sheets15 February 2022 16:25
1644942055

What we know so far

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team informed the US District Court that a settlement had been reached in a filing on Tuesday.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:

Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre: Read the full statement

Terms of the settlement were not released

Megan Sheets15 February 2022 16:20

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in