Prince Andrew news – live: Royal reaches settlement with Virginia Giuffre after losing bid to dismiss suit
Follow the latest updates
Prince Andrew has reached a settlement in the sexual abuse lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies revealed the settlement in a motion filed with US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, saying that both parties agreed for the Duke of York to pay an undisclosed amount to her, along with a donation to a charity “in support of victims’ rights”.
The lawsuit alleged Prince Andrew sexually abused Ms Giuffre as a teenager on multiple occasions in London, Manhattan, and the US Virgin Islands in 2001 - allegations that he strongly denied - when she was a victim of sex trafficking by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The royal’s legal team sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that another 2009 settlement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein barred him from liability. However, Judge Kaplan denied that bid in January, paving the way for a trial that will no longer take place under the new settlement.
Prince ‘commends Giuffre’s bravery'
While Prince Andrew’s legal team has not yet commented publicly on the settlement, the statement from Ms Giuffre’s attorneys included a brief section attributed to him.
“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” it reads.
“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and comments the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.
“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”
Read the settlement announcement
Below is Ms Giuffre’s attorneys’ full statement announcing the settlement:
What we know so far
Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team informed the US District Court that a settlement had been reached in a filing on Tuesday.
The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre: Read the full statement
Terms of the settlement were not released
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies