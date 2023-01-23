Ghislaine Maxwell – live: ‘They let Epstein die’, says disgraced socialite in Jeremy Kyle interview
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that authorities allowed Jeffrey Epstein to die.
Conspiracies abounded after Epstein was found dead in a New York jail ahead of a trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.
Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring, has previously said she believes the disgraced billionaire had been murdered in jail, according to her brother Ian Maxwell.
The latest claim from Maxwell, made from a Florida jail, will feature in an interview with Jeremy Kyle tonight at 7pm on TalkTV.
In the interview, Maxwell also claims the famous photograph of Prince Andrew next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.
Ms Giuffre sued Andrew on claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – which he vehemently denied, saying he had never met her. The duke went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to Ms Giuffre.
Speaking from prison in the US, Maxwell said she is “sure” the picture, thought to have been taken at her Mayfair home, is not real.
Ghislaine Maxwell said authorities let Jeffrey Epstein die.
The disgraced billionaire was found dead in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting a trial for sex trafficking charges.
Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on his TalkTV programme, Maxwell, the billionaire’s former girlfriend, was asked to address Epstein’s victims.
Speaking from jail, she said: “I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen.”
“And as I said I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place.”
What does Ghislaine Maxwell sound like?
Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has rarely been out of the news in recent years, due to her grooming trial and friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
But with the court hearings taking place in the US, there will be many Britons who haven’t heard her speak.
On Monday night they will get the chance, in a behind-bars interview with talk show host Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV.
Yoga, jogging and etiquette courses: Ghislaine Maxwell’s new life as prisoner 02879-509
Ghislaine Maxwell has been making new friends and working in a prison library since being sent to Tallahassee minimum security prison last year. Her etiquette courses have apparently proven popular among inmates, writes Bevan Hurley.
Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Bevan Hurley looks back on the photographs that let the world see inside Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship:
Ghislaine Maxwell says she had ‘no reason’ to suspect Epstein was ‘capable of evil’
Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell says she was blind to her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s “evil” in a new prison interview (Bevan Hurley writes).
In excerpts released ahead of her interview with Talk TV, Maxwell remains defiant about her convictions, and says that she regretted ever meeting the late paedophile.
“Clearly my association and the fact that I worked for him and spent time with him and knew him has devastated my life and hurt many people that I’ve loved and hold dear around me,” she tells a reporter.
“I didn’t know that he was so awful. I mean, obviously now, looking back with hindsight, of course. But at the time, I mean he had lots of friends. He was friendly with just about everybody you could imagine. There was no reason to imagine that he was someone who was capable of evil.”
Ghislaine Maxwell ‘hopes Epstein victims find closure’
Ghislaine Maxwell said she hopes victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s paedophile ring are able to “find closure”.
The disgraced socialite, who was jailed for procuring teen girls for Epstein to abuse, said: “I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place.”
Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on five counts of child sex abuse and trafficking sentences.
Jeffrey Epstein: How did disgraced financier die?
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell may have been given a 20-year jail sentence for running a “pyramid scheme of abuse” and trafficking girls and young women for sex but the Jeffrey Epstein saga continues to have an afterlife (Josh Marcus writes).
In a recent ITV documentary, former associates of Maxwell suggested she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew, in addition to her long relationship with Epstein himself.
“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realised... suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer Paul Page said in Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and The Paedophile.
Jeremy Kyle: From life insurance salesman to ITV notoriety
Jeremy Kyle has been presenting his show on Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV since last year.
In the next episode of his current affairs programme, Jeremy Kyle Live, the broadcaster, 47, interviews Ghislaine Maxwell.
The disgraced British socialite is serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida for procuring teenage girls to be abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein.
But what has Kyle’s career involved up to this point? Ellie Harrison walks back:
