Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prison

Ghislaine Maxwell has repeated her baseless claim that a photograph showing Prince Andrew’s arm around Virginia Giuffre is “fake.”

She was speaking from inside a US prison where she serves her 20-year sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking crimes.

Clips released ahead of the broadcast show Maxwell claiming that she “does not believe it is real for a second.”

Ms Giuffre used the image as evidence to support her allegations against the prince before the case was settled outside of court.

