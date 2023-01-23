Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has rarely been out of the news in recent years, due to her grooming trial and friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

But with the court hearings taking place in the US, there will be many Britons who haven’t heard her speak.

On Monday night they will get the chance, in a behind-bars interview with talk show host Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV.

Ghislaine Maxwell has given an interview from her prison in Florida (Talk TV/PA)

The convicted sex offender discusses her friendships with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, among other subjects, in the hour-long episode Ghislaine Behind Bars.

Kyle gained access to Florida’s FCI Tallahassee female prison, where the 61-year-old is serving a 20-year sentence. She was found guilty in 2021 of luring young women and girls to massage rooms where financier Epstein assaulted them.

Raised in Oxford, Maxwell has a southern English accent largely untinged despite decades living in the US.

Her mother Elisabeth was of French origin, and her father Robert born in the Czech Republic.

After graduating from Balliol College, Oxford in the 1980s, she became a prominent face on London’s social scene. After her father’s death in 1991, she moved to New York City, where she later met Jeffrey Epstein.

Though Kyle is claiming that this interview is the first Maxwell has done, she spoke to Israeli-American documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak in October 2022.

Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre (US Department of Justice/PA)

As well as her relationships with Epstein and Prince Andrew, Maxwell discusses her life in prison with Kyle.

In a clip from the episode, Maxwell insists that the notorious photograph of Andrew with his arm around 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre is fake.

“It’s a fake”, she quotes in a deep voice. “I don’t believe it’s real for a second, inf act I’m sure it’s not…I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

“I feel completely divorced from the person that people reference and talk about in all the various newspaper articles and TV shows and podcasts”, Maxwell states in another preview from the TalkTV episode.