Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell says she was blind to her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s “evil” in a new prison interview.

Maxwell, 61, also claimed that an infamous 2001 photograph of herself, Prince Andrew, and a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre had been faked.

“I don’t believe it’s real for a second,” Maxwell told filmmaker Daphne Barak from the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida where she is serving a 20-year term for abusing and and trafficking young women.

The interview was conducted in August and is due to be broadcast on the Jeremy Kyle Live show on Talk TV at 2pm ET (7pm GMT) on Monday.

In excerpts released ahead of the broadcast by Talk TV, Maxwell remains defiant about her convictions, and says that she regretted ever meeting the late paedophile.

“Clearly my association and the fact that I worked for him and spent time with him and knew him has devastated my life and hurt many people that I’ve loved and hold dear around me,” she tells Ms Barak.

Ghislaine Maxwell has given an new interview from behind bars (PA)

“I didn’t know that he was so awful. I mean, obviously now, looking back with hindsight, of course.

“But at the time, I mean he had lots of friends. He was friendly with just about everybody you could imagine. There was no reason to imagine that he was someone who was capable of evil.”

Maxwell was convicted of five charges at the conclusion of her trial for grooming and recruiting four young girls for Epstein in December 2021.

Prosecutors outlined how Maxwell operated as his enabler in luring vulnerable teenage girls with promises of scholarships, gifts and financial assistance for their families, and coerced them into becoming objects for his sexual gratification.

Victims described during the trial how Maxwell initially came across as a trusting, sisterly figure, who would then work in unison with Epstein to abuse and exploit them.

She was sentenced to 20 years behind bars plus a $750,000 fine last June.

Maxwell continues to appeal her verdict and sentencing.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.