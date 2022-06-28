Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing - latest: Socialite due to face victims in court as she fights to delay hearing
British socialite facing up to 55 years in prison on Tuesday for child sex trafficking charges - follow for live updates
Ghislaine Maxwell is facing up to 55 years in prison when she is sentenced on child sex-trafficking charges in a New York court on Tuesday.
Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend and “partner in crime” Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell’s attorneys said on Saturday the socialite had been placed on suicide watch despite not being at risk of self-harm.
Bobby Sternheim said that she had been “abruptly removed” from the general prison population and denied access to toothpaste, soap, legal papers, and any clothes except a protective “suicide smock”, rendering her unable to review documents relating to her sentencing.
Federal prosecutors have sought a 30-55 year sentence for Maxwell, who was convicted of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 to be abused by Epstein.
Maxwell’s lawyers have asked the judge to give her only 4-5 years in prison, arguing that her difficult childhood made her susceptible to Epstein’s influence.
Statements from seven victims submitted to the court called Maxwell “dangerous and devious”.
Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
From frolicking on jets, and boats, to black tie events in royal castles, here are some of the most striking images released during Maxwell’s trial.
Twelve of the most striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
From frolicking on jets, and boats, to black tie events in royal castles, here are some of the most striking images released during Maxwell’s trial
Everything you need to know Ghislaine Maxwell is sentenced for sex trafficking conviction
Prosecutors asking for up to 55 years for child sex-trafficking convictions at socialite’s sentencing on Tuesday.
Everything you need to know about the Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing
Prosecutors asking for up to 55 years for child sex-trafficking convictions
Ghislaine Maxwell blames ‘overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father’ for why she fell under Epstein’s spell
An infant-age Ghislaine Maxwell would frequently be ‘reduced to a pulp’ by her father and was vulnerable to manipulative men, her lawyers claimed ahead of Tuesday’s sentencing.
Ghislaine Maxwell blames ‘narcissistic’ father for why she fell under Epstein’s spell
An infant-age Ghislaine Maxwell would frequently be ‘reduced to a pulp’ by her father and was vulnerable to manipulative men, her lawyers claim
Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom
The socialite’s attorneys are trying to rehabilitate her image through her relationships with Ted Waitt and Scott Borgerson ahead of her sentencing on Tuesday.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy exes and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom
Socialite’s attorneys are trying to rehabilitate her image through her relationships with Ted Waitt and Scott Borgerson
Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing
Lawyer argues Maxwell will be prevented from preparing for sentencing hearing in time.
Liam James has the story.
Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing
Lawyer argues observation will stop jailed socialite preparing for sentencing hearing in time
Inmate praises ‘genuine and kind’ Ghislaine Maxwell
An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center says Ghislaine Maxwell has volunteered to teach yoga and English to prisoners in her unit.
The letter signed by Tatiana Venegas was submitted by Maxwell’s lawyers ahead of her sentencing on Tuesday.
“When Ghislaine Maxwell first arrived in the unit, she introduced herself to everyone with a handshake. ‘Hi, I’m Maxwell’ she says with a smile genuine and kind.
“It took some of us by surprise. Within one week of Maxwell arriving, she had volunteered to teach ESL, teach yoga, and help women with their GED (adult learning programme).”
Maxwell has been jailed in the detention center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020.
From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Ghislaine Maxwell’s victims testified they found her famous connections both alluring and intimidating.
From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the biggest names embroiled in the Maxwell trial
All the biggest names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Jeffrey Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
Accusers say billionaire’s private paradise of Little St James in US Virgin Islands was centre of international sex trafficking ring.
Read Io Dodds’ report below.
Jeffrey Epstein’s island: What really happened there?
Jeffrey Epstein island Ghislaine Maxwell
Everything you need to know about Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing
“Ghislaine Maxwell sexually exploited young girls for years. It is difficult to overstate the magnitude of her crimes and the harm she caused. Her crimes demand justice,” prosecutors wrote in a filing ahead of the sentencing.
Read Joe Sommerlad’s preview here.
Everything you need to know about the Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing
Prosecutors asking for up to 55 years for child sex-trafficking convictions
Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Planes, pools and palatial properties: Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial.
Twelve of the most striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
From frolicking on jets, and boats, to black tie events in royal castles, here are some of the most striking images released during Maxwell’s trial
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.