Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing - latest: Socialite due to face victims in court as she fights to delay hearing

British socialite facing up to 55 years in prison on Tuesday for child sex trafficking charges - follow for live updates

Bevan Hurley,Gustaf Kilander
Tuesday 28 June 2022 09:20
Ghislaine Maxwell: Jury finds socialite guilty on five charges in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing up to 55 years in prison when she is sentenced on child sex-trafficking charges in a New York court on Tuesday.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend and “partner in crime” Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell’s attorneys said on Saturday the socialite had been placed on suicide watch despite not being at risk of self-harm.

Bobby Sternheim said that she had been “abruptly removed” from the general prison population and denied access to toothpaste, soap, legal papers, and any clothes except a protective “suicide smock”, rendering her unable to review documents relating to her sentencing.

Federal prosecutors have sought a 30-55 year sentence for Maxwell, who was convicted of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 to be abused by Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers have asked the judge to give her only 4-5 years in prison, arguing that her difficult childhood made her susceptible to Epstein’s influence.

Statements from seven victims submitted to the court called Maxwell “dangerous and devious”.

Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Bevan Hurley28 June 2022 09:20
Everything you need to know Ghislaine Maxwell is sentenced for sex trafficking conviction

Bevan Hurley28 June 2022 07:50
Ghislaine Maxwell blames ‘overbearing, narcissistic, and demanding father’ for why she fell under Epstein’s spell

Bevan Hurley28 June 2022 06:20
Ghislaine Maxwell’s wealthy ex lovers and why they’re suddenly being used in the courtroom

Bevan Hurley28 June 2022 04:50
Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing

Bevan Hurley28 June 2022 03:00
Inmate praises ‘genuine and kind’ Ghislaine Maxwell

An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center says Ghislaine Maxwell has volunteered to teach yoga and English to prisoners in her unit.

The letter signed by Tatiana Venegas was submitted by Maxwell’s lawyers ahead of her sentencing on Tuesday.

“When Ghislaine Maxwell first arrived in the unit, she introduced herself to everyone with a handshake. ‘Hi, I’m Maxwell’ she says with a smile genuine and kind.

“It took some of us by surprise. Within one week of Maxwell arriving, she had volunteered to teach ESL, teach yoga, and help women with their GED (adult learning programme).”

Maxwell has been jailed in the detention center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020.

Letter submitted by a cellmate of Ghislaine Maxwell ahead of her sentencing on Tuesday

(Supplied)
Bevan Hurley28 June 2022 01:45
From Trump to Prince Andrew: All the famous names embroiled in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Bevan Hurley28 June 2022 00:20
Jeffrey Epstein’s island: What really happened there?

Bevan Hurley27 June 2022 23:05
Everything you need to know about Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

Bevan Hurley27 June 2022 21:50
Twelve striking images from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Bevan Hurley27 June 2022 21:23

