Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing - live: Socialite given 20 years in prison for aiding Jeffrey Epstein abuse
British socialite was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking - follow for live updates
Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on child sex-trafficking charges - plus a $750,000 fine.
Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend and “partner in crime” Jeffrey Epstein.
In handing down the sentence in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan called Maxwell’s conduct “heinous and predatory” and dismissed the assertion that she cannot afford fines.
A shackled Maxwell was joined in court by members of her family as well as several of her victims, who delivered impact statements before the sentence was read.
Maxwell also addressed the court, saying that meeting Epstein was “the biggest regret of my life” and telling victims: “I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you peace and finality.”
Federal prosecutors had sought a 30-55 year sentence for Maxwell, while her defence requested no more than five and quarter.
Maxwell left ‘holding the bag’ by ‘cunning’ Epstein, attorney says
Maxwell was left “holding the bag” for the crimes of the “cunning” Epstein, her attorney Bobbi Sternheim said after Tuesday’s sentencing.
Addressing reporters on the steps of the Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse in downtown Manhattan, Ms Sternheim said they had resisted speaking before the sentence was delivered “out of respect for the court”.
“But as you can see now, the mask is off,” she said.
Ms Sternheim claimed Maxwell had been “vilified” and “pilloried”, and had been treated poorly by the criminal justice system and the public.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley reports:
‘Not enough sorrys in the world’: Maxwell accusers react to sentence
Outside the courthouse, Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein told reporters how they felt in the wake of Maxwell’s sentencing.
“This is for the girls who didn’t have their statements read out, the ones who weren’t here, and sadly the ones who are still not with us,” Ms Ransome said.
Ms Stein said that she felt the 20 year sentence was “reasonable” considering the abuse they suffered at Maxwell and Epstein’s hands.
“I feel like the judge took into account everything that she needed to take into account. She took into account the severity of what Maxwell and Epstein did to us, and I think that 20 years is reasonable considering all of that,” she said. “We’re happy to finally have some closure and start a new chapter in our lives, because this has encompassed the majority of our adult lives. It’s time to move on.”
The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more:
In pictures: Outside the court after the sentence
Prosecutor celebrates sentence with ‘strong message'
US Attorney Damian Williams released a brief sentence praising the penalty for Maxwell.
“Today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children.
“This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law.”
Victims Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein speak outside court
Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein, who delivered victim impact statements in court before the sentence was handed down, shared their reactions with reporters:
Maxwell lawyer attacks sentence
Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim reacted to her 20-year sentence outside the court, saying her client had been “villified”, “pilloried” and “tried and convicted in the court of public opinion”.
Ms Sternheim doubled down on the defence’s intent to appeal and repeated the assertion that Maxwell is being punished for Epstein’s crimes.
“Clever and cunning to the end, Jeffery Epstein left Ghislaine Maxwell holding the whole bag,” she said.
‘No one is above the law’: Judge explains sentence
Read The Independent’s full recap of today’s sentencing:
Pictured: Maxwell in court
The court sketch below shows Maxwell seated in court before her sentence was handed down.
Judge adds $750k fine on top of prison sentence
In addition to 20 years behind bars followed by five years on supervised release, Maxwell has also been ordered to pay a $750,000 fine.
Maxwell’s lawyers requested that she serve her time at the BOP facility in Danbury, Connecticut.
She will be 80 years old when the full prison sentence is up.
Maxwell sentenced to 20 years
Maxwell will serve 20 years behind bars, Judge Nathan announced at the end of her remarks.
