Sarah Ferguson has addressed reports that her ex-husband Prince Andrew has been asked to leave his residence at Royal Lodge and has been offered the keys to Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

The disgraced Duke of York has resided in the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park for nearly 20 years, but reports suggest his time there may be coming to an end and that his brother, King Charles, may cut his £249,000 annual allowance.

Prince Andrew first moved into the vast property in 2004 and made it his family home. He lives there with Ferguson, and despite the pair splitting in 1992, they have remained close since.

Speaking to Hello! on Sunday (5 March), Ferguson addressed the reports that Andrew may have his annual allowance taken away.

The duke reportedly told friends that this would mean he would not be able to cover the cost of maintaining the 98-acre estate.

However, sources said that the King vowed not to leave his younger brother “homeless or penniless” and it is understood that he has now offered Andrew the keys to Frogmore Cottage after requesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate it.

“This is really a matter for the Duke and His Majesty,” Sarah said of the reports, before adding that Andrew “doesn’t actually take taxpayers’ money” since he stepped back from royal duties.

Andrew stepped down as a working royal over his association with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Last year, he reached a multi-million pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her while she was underage. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

‘Well, since he stepped back [from royal duties] he doesn’t actually take taxpayers’ money,’ duchess said (Getty Images)

Ferguson continued, claiming that she is in the “position” to “support [Andrew] and the rest of the family through my work”.

“And I’m really pleased and proud to do that.”

The Duchess of York has released a new novel titled The Most Intriguing Lady. It is set in the Victorian period and is about a Duke’s daughter who solves crimes in the inner circles of high society.

Speaking at an event in New York on Monday (6 March) to promote her new book, Ferguson revealed that she has not yet been invited to the King’s coronation on 6 May.

Ferguson quipped that her attendance at the King’s coronation on 6 May was “TBD”, which means “to be decided”.

“The invitations haven’t gone out yet. Have they?” she asked, reports MailOnline.

She insisted that whether she receives an invite or not, she will be celebrating King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation.

The Duchess of York added that she could instead “set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes”.

Ferguson’s comments come after representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the pair had received invites to the King’s coronation, but they had not yet decided whether they will be attending.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.