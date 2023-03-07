Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has revealed that she has not yet been invited to the coronation.

During an event in New York City on Monday (6 March) to promote her new romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, she told host Glamour magazine editor Samantha Barry about her relationship with the royal family.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew wed in 1986. They split in 1992 and have remained close in the decades since.

The novel, set in the Victorian period, is about a Duke’s daughter who solves crimes in the inner circles of high society.

Speaking at the event, Ferguson quipped that her attendance at the King’s coronation on 6 May was “TBD”, which means “to be decided”.

“The invitations haven’t gone out yet. Have they?” she asked, reports MailOnline.

She insisted that whether she receives an invite or not, she will be celebrating King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation.

The Duchess of York added that she could instead “set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes”.

Ferguson’s comments come after representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the pair had received invites to the King’s coronation, but they had not yet decided whether they will be attending.

The duchess appeared at an event to promote her new romance novel ‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.

It has been reported that, if they do attend, the couple will not appear in any royal processions or on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other working members of the royal family.

This would echo the arrangements during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations last summer.

Last week, it was reported that King Charles had evicted Harry and Meghan from their UK residence at Frogmore Cottage, and instead offered the keys to the disgraced Prince Andrew.

The 10-bedroom home in Windsor was given to the couple, by the late Queen Elizabeth II after they married in 2018. They moved in there in 2019, ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew is said to be “resisting” the King’s wishes for him to move out of his current residence and into Frogmore Cottage, the now-former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Andrew has lived in the Royal Lodge, located three miles south of Windsor Castle, since 2004. He resides in the 30-room mansion with Ferguson, his ex-wife.