Royal news – latest: Harry and Meghan confirm ‘eviction’ from cottage ‘offered to Prince Andrew’
Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed keys to royal residence by late Queen after their wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, as reports suggest that Prince Andrew has been offered the keys instead.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to California, where they live with their two children.
Instead, the Duke of York has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018.
But Andrew is claimed to be “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
A friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were “stunned” by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”
Harry and Meghan spent £2.4m renovating cottage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out renovations on Frogmore cottage using £2.4m of taxpayer’s money since they were handed the keys to the property by the late Queen in 2018.
Members of royal family ‘appalled’ by Frogmore Cottage news
At least two members of the royal family are also “appalled” by the developments around Frogmore Cottage, Yahoo News reports.
“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment,” a friend of the Sussexes told The Sun. “It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”
Prince Andrew ‘resisting’ calls to move into Frogmore Cottage, insider claims
Prince Andrew is “resisting” calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage, an insider has told The Sun.
The Duke of York was reportedly offered the keys to the royal residence last week, but according to the paper is “resolute” that he wants to remain at Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Sussexes ‘stunned’ by plans to move Prince Andrew into their former home
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left “stunned” by reported plans to move Prince Andrew into their former UK home, sources claim.
Sources allegedly close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have claimed the couple are “stunned” by the decision, which comes shortly after the release of the duke’s controversial memoir Spare, and ahead of Charles and Camilla’s coronation in May.
Sussexes confirm they have been asked to move out of Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the residence they were given by the late Queen following their marriage in 2018.
“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog following reports that Prince Andrew has been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the property formerly inhabited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
