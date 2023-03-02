Jump to content

Liveupdated1677752210

Royal news – latest: Harry and Meghan confirm ‘eviction’ from cottage ‘offered to Prince Andrew’

Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed keys to royal residence by late Queen after their wedding

Andy Gregory
Thursday 02 March 2023 10:16
Comments
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting kicked out of UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, as reports suggest that Prince Andrew has been offered the keys instead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to California, where they live with their two children.

Instead, the Duke of York has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018.

But Andrew is claimed to be “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were “stunned” by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”

1677751948

Harry and Meghan spent £2.4m renovating cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out renovations on Frogmore cottage using £2.4m of taxpayer’s money since they were handed the keys to the property by the late Queen in 2018.

But the couple have since paid it back in full by making a contribution to the Sovereign Grant.

Prince Andrew is claimed to be ‘resisting’ calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage

(Alamy Stock Photo)
Andy Gregory2 March 2023 10:12
1677750906

Members of royal family ‘appalled’ by Frogmore Cottage news

At least two members of the royal family are also “appalled” by the developments around Frogmore Cottage, Yahoo News reports.

“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment,” a friend of the Sussexes told The Sun. “It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”

Andy Gregory2 March 2023 09:55
1677750428

Prince Andrew ‘resisting’ calls to move into Frogmore Cottage, insider claims

Prince Andrew is “resisting” calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage, an insider has told The Sun.

The Duke of York was reportedly offered the keys to the royal residence last week, but according to the paper is “resolute” that he wants to remain at Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Andy Gregory2 March 2023 09:47
1677750121

Sussexes ‘stunned’ by plans to move Prince Andrew into their former home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left “stunned” by reported plans to move Prince Andrew into their former UK home, sources claim.

Sources allegedly close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have claimed the couple are “stunned” by the decision, which comes shortly after the release of the duke’s controversial memoir Spare, and ahead of Charles and Camilla’s coronation in May.

My colleague Roisin O’Connor has the full report:

Harry and Meghan ‘stunned’ by plans ‘to move Prince Andrew into Frogmore Cottage’

King Charles has reportedly offered keys to the royal residence to Prince Andrew, who is being asked to move out of his 30-bedroom home, Royal Lodge

Andy Gregory2 March 2023 09:42
1677749950

Sussexes confirm they have been asked to move out of Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the residence they were given by the late Queen following their marriage in 2018.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

My colleague Amber Raiken has more details here:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respond to Frogmore Cottage reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s response comes amid reports that Prince Andrew will be moving into the cottage

Andy Gregory2 March 2023 09:39
1677749737

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog following reports that Prince Andrew has been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, the property formerly inhabited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Andy Gregory2 March 2023 09:35

