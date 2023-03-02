✕ Close Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting kicked out of UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, as reports suggest that Prince Andrew has been offered the keys instead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to California, where they live with their two children.

Instead, the Duke of York has reportedly been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, which was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018.

But Andrew is claimed to be “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were “stunned” by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”