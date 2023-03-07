Harry and Meghan – latest news: Sussexes ‘won’t appear on Buckingham Palace balcony’ if they attend coronation
King Charles III has extended an invitation to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
King Charles III has reportedly officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
It has been reported that the couple will not appear in any royal processions or on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other working members of the royal family if they do end up attending the coronation. This would echo the arrangements during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations last summer.
The King may reportedly offer the couple a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York, after asking them to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.
It is understood that the King has instead offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to his disgraced brother, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.
On Saturday evening (4 March), Harry took part in a new interview with author Gabor Mate, during which he revealed that the lack of physical affection he received as a child impacts the way he parents his two children, Archie and Lilibet, today.
Harry and Meghan ‘will not appear on Buckingham Palace balcony’ if they do attend coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not likely to appear on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace if they do attend the coronation on 6 May, it has been reported.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson has indicated that they have received their invitation to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation via “email correspondence”, but have not disclosed any decision about their attendance.
The Sun now reports that, if they are going to the ceremony, they will not appear in any formal procession or on the balcony along with other working members of the royal family.
This would echo their absence from the balcony during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations last summer. Harry and Meghan travelled to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne but only appeared in public alongside the rest of the family a few times.
‘Impossible’ that Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage eviction not linked to Spare, royal expert says
King Charles III’s decision to request the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “vacate” their UK residence cannot be seen as anything other than a reaction to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, a royal expert has said.
In freelance writer and royal commentator RS Locke’s opinion: “Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it.”
Everything we know about King Charles III’s coronation
The King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony is just weeks away.
When is the coronation of King Charles III?
Buckingham Palace has revealed the date for the monarch’s ‘slimmed down affair’
Prince Harry says he ‘always felt different’ from rest of royal family
The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how he “always felt slightly different” from other members of the royal family and said his mother felt the same way.
In a new interview for readers of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry spoke about grieving his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and what it is like to live with loss.
Speaking to author Gabor Maté, an expert in trauma and healing, Harry said that the release of his book made him feel “incredibly free”, despite sources saying his father and brother are “furious” about it.
He described “feeling slightly different to the rest of my family” while growing up and that he lived in a “bubble” that was eventually burst by going to therapy.
Kate Ng reports.
Prince Harry says he ‘always felt different’ from rest of royal family
The Duke of York gave a new interview amid eviction from Frogmore Cottage
WATCH: Harry Styles and Elton John among celebrities declining to perform at King Charles’s coronation concert
Digital map to share details of coronation weekend events
People have been encouraged to share how they will celebrate the King’s coronation on a digital map set up by the government.
The public will be able to share events they are hosting over the coronation weekend from Saturday 6 May to Monday 8 May so others in the local community can find out what is happening and get involved.
Digital map to share details of Coronation weekend events
It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed he will be hosting a Big Lunch at Downing Street.
King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with specific outfit choice for coronation
King Charles III has been advised to wear an outfit for his coronation that goes against previous royal tradition, according to reports.
In previous ceremonies, the King or Queen has traditionally worn silk stockings and breeches. However, recent reports have claimed that King Charles will opt to wear his military uniform instead.
Nicole Vassell reports:
King Charles III ‘to break from tradition’ with coronation outfit choice
The King is said to have been advised to make a more modern choice for his coronation in May
Camilla’s crown won’t feature controversial Koh-i-noor diamond at King Charles coronation
The Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary’s crown for her and King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey this spring.
However, neither the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond nor its replica will feature in the crown, with Camilla opting to reuse the crown it was once set in instead.
Camilla has chosen her crown for King Charles’ coronation
The Queen Consort will be the first consort to wear a reused crown since the 18th century
