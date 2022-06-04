The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their daughter’s birthday “privately” in Windsor, according to reports.

Saturday 4 June marks the first birthday of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

The infant is in London with her parents, Harry and Meghan, and her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, three, for the platinum jubilee celebrations.

Usually, the birthdays of royal family members would be celebrated publicly, with new photographs or personal messages released on social media.

However, there are no expected public celebrations for Lilibet’s birthday.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of Harry and Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple have chosen to celebrate their daughter’s milestone away from the public eye.

“Harry and Meghan to spend Saturday (Lilibet’s first birthday) in Windsor ‘together privately as a family’,” Scobie tweeted.

His comments come after he said the public shouldn’t get their hopes up when it comes to how the couple will celebrate Lilibet’s birthday.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have led the royal tributes to Lilibet to mark her birthday.

On Twitter, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted an official birthday message via their joint Kensington Palace account.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla also wished the infant happy birthday via their Clarence House account, writing: “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”

It was quickly followed by another tweet from the official royal family’s Twitter account.