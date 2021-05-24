Prince Harry should back away from being ‘woke lecturing celebrity’ says royal biographer

A royal biographer thinks Prince Harry’s “life sounds too much for him” and that he should “back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity”.

In his new documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex revealed that one of his biggest motivations to step down as a senior member of the royal family was the fear that Meghan Markle would “end up” like his mother, Princess Diana.

He told viewers that feeling trapped and controlled the fear of both the media and “the system” meant Meghan allegedly could not get help despite her claims that she was having suicidal thoughts, and that they could not take a stand against media abuse.

“My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did,” he said.

“History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself, they’re not gonna stop until she dies,” he said.

Angela Levin, author of 2018 book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, said it was “dreadful” if Harry believes he will lose his wife because of racism.

“How dreadful if Harry constantly thinks that he will lose Meghan like he did Diana and blames racism.

“Plus can’t get rid of M’s threat to commit suicide. His life sounds too much for him and he should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity,” she said on Twitter.

In the documentary, Harry recalled the night Meghan first told him she had thought about ending her life. She was six months pregnant with Archie at the time.

“The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put into a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” he said.

In response to previous interviews, where the Sussexes claimed to have been unsupported by the “institution”, Buckingham Palace said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement added.

The Independent has contacted The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

You can find helpful tips on how to start a conversation, or if you are worried about someone else, on Samaritans website.

You can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year.

You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.