Harry and Meghan ‘dodge’ questions about looming Netflix series at award show
First three episodes of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries will be released on 8 December
Meghan and Harry arrive at Ripple Of Hope Awards in New York
Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly dodged questions about their new Netflix series at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City on Tuesday (6 December) night.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first red carpet appearance since the trailer of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan was released.
Meghan and Harry “refused” to speak to the media and answer questions about the documentary and the controversy surrounding it, according to reporters from The Daily Mail and The Sun.
During the gala, which was hosted by Alec Baldwin, the couple was honoured for their work to “protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.
The awards are given to those who have “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights,” according to the website, which adds, “At the helm of major corporations, this year’s laureates have prioritised equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world”.
Meghan and Harry’s attendance at the event came just days before the release of the first three episodes of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries on 8 December.
In September 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix shortly after stepping down as working members of the royal family.
The partnership – in collaboration with the royal couple’s production company Archewell Productions – is set to include documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.
In the full trailer for Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry is heard suggesting there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.
“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he said in the trailer, which was released on 5 December.
“You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”
“There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” a journalist said.
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry continued in the trailer.
Then, Meghan is seen wiping away tears as she recalls, “I realised, ‘they’re never going to protect you’.”
“I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry revealed.
