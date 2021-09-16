The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have responded to their inclusion in Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

The couple appeared on the publication’s front cover to mark the special issue.

In the cover image, Harry, who is wearing a simple black long-sleeved top, is pictured standing behind Meghan, who is wearing a white collared jumpsuit.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle,” Time writer José Andrés said of the couple.

He added: “They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the US, and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean,” he said.

In the magazine, the couple also wrote a praiseworthy piece about Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is the the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, having been appointed in March 2021, making her the first woman and the first African to serve in the role.

The magazine cover was widely praised by the Sussex’s fanbase, with many people posting about it on social media.

Now, Harry and Meghan have addressed the Time inclusion in a statement shared on their Archewell website.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andres, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People,” the statement read.

Also making the TIME 100 list this year are singer Billie Eilish, actor Kate Winslet, athlete Simon Biles and poet Cathy Park Hong.