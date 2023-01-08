Prince Harry says he’s still ‘patiently waiting for accountability’ from royal family

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has said he’s still “patiently waiting for accountability” from the royal family over his allegations from the last few months.

Harry made the comments during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, which includes several startling revelations about the Firm.

These include details of an alleged physical altercation with his brother William during a row at his London home in 2019, claims his stepmother Camilla launched a “campaign” to marry now King Charles, and new details about the infamous Nazi costume scandal.

The release of the ghostwritten book comes weeks after Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s six-part docuseries was aired, which also gave viewers an intimate look at their life as senior royals and the subsequent decision to step back from their duties.

When Bradby asked Harry whether there’s a “danger you’re looking back too much”, the duke replied: “We always knew that these two projects, both the Netflix documentary and the book, you know, one being our story and one very much being my story, they were look-back projects.

“They were necessary, they were essential, for historical fact and significance,” Harry, 38, continued.

He also called “going back over old ground” for the memoir and Netflix series had been a “painful process, cathartic at times”.

“And there’s a lot of relief now that both these projects have been complete, and now we can focus on looking forward, and I’m excited about that,” he added.

Finally Harry told Bradby: “I’ve made peace with a lot of what’s happened, but I am still I guess patiently waiting for accountability.”

Excerpts from Harry’s ghostwritten autobiography have been published by the UK press in the run-up to its official launch on 10 January, after it was accidentally put on sale in Spain last week.

Harry: The Interview is now available to watch on ITVx. Follow the latest updates here.