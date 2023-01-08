✕ Close ‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

Prince Harry’s memoir and his rolling dispute with the royal family could “mark the beginning of the end of the monarchy”, a biographer of King Charles has suggested.

The book’s release is “not just a celebrity knockabout story”, Catherine Mayer warned, arguing that “the status of a significant institution of state” is ultimately at stake – its peril exacerbated by the “layers of secrecy and obfuscation” surrounding the royals.

Her comments arrived ahead of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated interview with ITV News hitting our screens tonight at 9pm.

The Duke of Sussex took part in an exclusive UK interview with presenter Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, which arrives on shelves on Tuesday.

It comes after the duke reportedly claimed in his new book that his brother William “lunged” at him during peace talks with their father after Prince Philip’s funeral, during a row about he and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.