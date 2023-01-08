Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex has spoken about feeling like a “third wheel” after his brother, the Prince of Wales, married Kate Middleton.

In a widely publicised ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Prince Harry spoke about the rift between him and his wife, Meghan Markle, and William and the Princess of Wales.

“I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it’d be William and Kate and me and whoever,” he explained.

“I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together… we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also, I guess slightly awkward at times as well.”

He continued by saying that William and Kate wouldn’t have expected him to get involved with “someone like Meghan” and suggested that his brother and sister-in-law’s behaviour towards her was affected by that.

“Some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though unfortunately that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really introducing or welcoming her in,” he said.

Pushed by Bradby to elaborate, he said: “Well, American actress, divorced, biracial, [there are] all different parts to that and what that can mean. But if you are, like a lot of my family do, reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency where you could actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality.”

The Independent has contacted the Prince and Princess of Wales’s repesentatives for comment.

(Getty Images)

In the same interview, Harry discussed his criticism of his and William’s father, King Charles, along with the reason he wanted to leave the UK with Meghan.

The broadcast comes after the duke reportedly claimed in his new book that William “lunged” at him during peace talks with their father after Prince Philip’s funeral, during a row about his and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In his Netflix documentary with Meghan, Harry also claimed that William “screamed and shouted at him” during a “terrifying” row in front f the late Queen.

A biographer has suggested that Spare and the row between members of the royal family could be “the beginning of the end of the monarchy”.

Follow the latest updates here.