Kate Middleton’s brother James and his wife welcome their first child together

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton’s brother James and Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first child together.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Thursday (26 October) showed the couple sipping on coffees and pushing a stroller while out for a walk with their newborn in Notting Hill, London.

The youngest Middleton sibling, 36, announced Thevenet was pregnant on Instagram in July, sharing a picture of the French financial analyst posing with their dog Mable. He captioned the post: “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be” along with a heart emoji.

Neither the youngest Middleton sibling nor Thevenet have publicly confirmed the news, with further details about the date of birth and baby’s name still awaited.

The Independent has contacted James’s representatives for comment.

The newborn is the first cousin of Kate and William’s three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – and sister Pippa Middleton’s three kids with husband James Matthews.

James met Thevenet in 2019, with the British entrepreneur crediting his late dog Ella for orchestrating their meet-cute at the Chelsea’s upmarket South Kensington club five years ago.

In a 2021 article published inThe Telegraph, James recalled how his beloved cocker spaniel literally led him to Thevenet, writing: “Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

“However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back,” he continued, revealing Thevenet mistook him for a waiter and ordered her drink while continue to play with Ella.

James added: “Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

The couple got engaged a year later, but Covid lockdowns delayed their wedding until September 2021, when they tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Provence, France. The former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children, and Pippa and James were all reportedly in attendance.

Thevenet opted to wear her mother-in-law Carole Middleton’s wedding gown on her special day.

“My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980,” Thevenet told Hello! magazine.

In January, James announced on Instagram that “my dear Ella has passed away”, adding that his companion of 15 years had “slipped away in my arms” after a short period of illness.

Alongside a picture of Ella, he admitted: “I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier.”