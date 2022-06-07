Supernanny Jo Frost praises Kate Middleton for handling Prince Louis’ platinum jubilee antics

The young royal stole the show on Sunday

Saman Javed
Tuesday 07 June 2022 14:33
Comments
Prince Louis' best moments from the Platinum Jubilee

Supernanny Jo Frost has endorsed the Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting skills after Prince Louis was seen pulling faces and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Four-year-old Louis joined his parents and siblings, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, in the royal box on Sunday afternoon to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

After entertaining audiences at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony by screaming on the balcony of Buckingham Palace while stood next to the Queen, Louis resumed his playful antics at the pageant.

Cameras captured the young prince dancing in his seat, cheering on the performers and waving his arms in the air.

At one point, he was seen pulling faces at the Duchess of Cambridge and placing his hand over her mouth when she tried to speak to him.

Recommended

The video footage quickly went viral, with many social media users comparing Louis to fictional TV character Boss Baby.

Parenting expert Frost has weighed in on the clip and said that she “loved” how Kate Middleton handled Louis’ behaviour.

Jo Frost left a comment on Instagram

(Hellomag/Instagram)

Under a video of Louis shaking his finger and ignoring Kate’s instruction, shared by Hello! Magazine, Frost commented: “Love how mum is addressing in public prince Louis needing to listen up and do as his told.”

Frost’s comment has received almost 1,000 likes, with many users commending Kate’s parenting and how Louis handled the fanfare of the jubilee weekend.

One Instagram user wrote: “Yep, she [Kate] is one tough loving, badass momma and he WILL be loved up and corralled into the required behaviour. Very lucky, loved up children.”

Recommended

“He did so well under the circumstances and she handled it brilliantly,” another said.

“This child has probably had little sleep, lots of excitement and very busy mommy and daddy. He is actually acted as one would expect a typically developing four-year-old to behave under those circumstances,” a third person wrote.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in