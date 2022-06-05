(AP)

Prince Louis steals the show again during platinum jubilee pageant

Laura Hampson
Sunday 05 June 2022 19:38
Prince Louis has stolen the show once again during Sunday’s platinum jubilee pageant.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child already won over crowds on Thursday during the RAF flypast, and he was back at it with his reactions to the pageant.

The four-year-old was spotted covering his mother, Kate Middleton’s, mouth on Sunday during the pageant, as well as sitting on his father, Prince William’s, and his grandfather, Prince Charles’, laps during the ceremony.

At one point he even had a sweet interaction with Mike Tindall who appeared to tell the youngster that he was keeping his eyes on him.

These interactions were quickly picked up by social media users, with one person tweeting: “Prince Louis deserves his own meme section! I can’t with how expressive his face is!!”

Another user posted a video showing Louis making Kate laugh and talking to his second cousins, Mia and Lena Tindall. The user wrote: “We’ve come to the conclusion that this is Prince Louis’s world and we’re all living in it!”

Pictures of Louis cosying up to Kate during the ceremony saw fans comment on how lovely the images were.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

At one point, Louis also appeared to cover Kate’s mouth, creating a meme-worth image if we ever saw one.

TV presenter Dan Walker called Louis the “gift that keeps on giving”.

Another Twitter user said: “How does Prince Louis manage to express every expression on the emoji keyboard in one sitting? Kid is gold!”

Royal commentator Omid Scobie posted a video of Louis pulling funny faces at Kate too, with the caption: “I did wonder why Prince Louis was taken out for a while. Kids will be kids, eh?”

Another person posted a video of Louis running to sit on Charles’ lap, to which they said the action was the “cutest thing” they had seen.

Louis made a second, shorter appearance later on Sunday afternoon as he joined his siblings and parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the Queen made a surprise appearance following the platinum jubilee pageant.

