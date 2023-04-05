Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US First Lady Jill Biden will attend the coronation of the King on behalf of the country, PresidentJoe Biden has told the monarch in a phone call.

Mr Biden congratulated Charles on Tuesday ahead of his coronation in May, and told him his wife would be attending the ceremony, the White House said.

The president also expressed his desire to meet Charles in the UK.

A White House statement read: “President Joseph R Biden Jr spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.

“The president congratulated the King on his upcoming coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States.”

“The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date.”

Mr Biden and his wife travelled to London for the funeral of the late Queen last September.

The newly-released invitations for King Charles’s coronation revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new title of “Queen”. She was referred to as Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

The elaborate invitation, which was reportedly sent to 2,000 people, invites guests to attend “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”

The invitation, designed by Andrew Jamieson, also includes an illustration featuring Camilla’s coat of arms enclosed by the Garter, to represent her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer.