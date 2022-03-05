Kate Middleton rewears boots from one of her first royal engagements

The Duchess of Cambridge has re-worn a pair of boots she first wore over a decade ago.

During an engagement in Wales this week, Kate Middleton wore a pair of £245 Aquatalia Rouge boots — the same pair she was first seen wearing during one of her first engagements as a to-be royal in 2011.

She also wore the boots in 2012 to one of her first solo royal engagements after she married Prince William in 2011.

The sartorial selection comes as the Duchess appears to be making a more conscious choice to rewear clothes from her royal wardrobe.

Last year, Kate wore the same Alexander McQueen jacket to the Remembrance Sunday service that she wore in 2018.

2021 also saw the Duchess rewear a pair of Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots that she’s worn to various engagements for the past 18 years and she wore a sparkly green Jenny Packham gown to the 2021 Royal Variety Performance that she had initially worn in 2019.

During the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards last year, which was set up by William to award environmental innovators, the Duke and Duchess encouraged attendees to make sustainable choices with what they wore.

To the awards ceremony, Kate donned an Alexander McQueen gown she last wore a decade ago, while William complemented his green velvet blazer and dark turtleneck with a pair of 20-year old trousers.

Other celebrities at the awards included Emma Watson, who walked the green carpet wearing a custom Harris Reed outfit made of 10 upcycled wedding dresses from Oxfam.

Dame Emma Thompson also made an appearance, sporting a dark blue suit paired with white trainers — a look she last wore in 2018 when she received her damehood.