Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.

And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.

The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with William glancing back at Kate and Kate smiling back at him.

The second sees a silhouette of William backstage at the awards, while the third - one of the more romantic images we’ve seen of the Duke and Duchess for a while - sees Kate with hand placed on William’s back, both in a seemingly deep conversation.

Kate and William posted the images with the simple caption: “Behind the scenes at the first ever @EarthshotPrize Awards.” Since posting the images earlier this afternoon, which were taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, they have been “liked” nearly 9,000 times on Twitter and received over 200 comments.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge backstage at the Earthshot Prize Awards (Chris Jackson/Getty)

The Earthshot Prize Awards was held this past Sunday, 17 October, and Kate donned an Alexander McQueen gown she last wore a decade ago while William complemented his green velvet blazer and dark turtleneck with a pair of 20-year old trousers.

Other celebrities at the awards included Emma Watson, who walked the green carpet wearing a custom Harris Reed outfit made of 10 upcycled wedding dresses from Oxfam.

Dame Emma Thompson also made an appearance, sporting a dark blue suit paired with white trainers - a look she last wore in 2018 when she received her damehood.