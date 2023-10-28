Kate Middleton’s brother James announces name of his firstborn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales’s brother James Middleton has announced the name of his child with wife Alizée Thevenet, describing the “overwhelming emotion” of meeting his son for the first time.

Last week, it was confirmed that James, 36, and Thevenet, 32, had welcomed their first child together, after photographs published online showed James and Thevenet pushing a stroller during a walk through London’s Notting Hill.

Now, James has revealed that he and Thevenet are the proud parents of a baby boy and that their son is named Inigo, in an emotional statement shared on Instagram.

He wrote: “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

“No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

According to Nameberry, the name “Inigo” is of Spanish and Basque origin, and means “fiery”.

The newborn is Kate’s nephew and a cousin to her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He is also the seventh grandchild of James’s parents, Carole and Michael. Kate’s younger sister Pippa Middleton shares three children with her husband James Matthews.

The youngest Middleton sibling, James shared photographs of Inigo, wearing a knitted blue bonnet and cardigan, lying in his pram, surrounded by the family’s dogs.

Another photo showed Inigo’s tiny fingers touching a portrait of James’s beloved dog Ella, who died around nine months ago.

James’s caption read: “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly.”

James and wife Thevenet got married in Provence in 2021 (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

He has previously credited Ella for bringing Thevenet into his life, explaining how his cocker spaniel arranged their meeting at Chelsea’s South Kensington club in 2019. In the past, James has also paid tribute to Ella for helping him during his battle against clinical depression, and the British entrepreneur also named his pet food company Ella & Co in her honour.

James announced Thevenet was pregnant on Instagram in July, sharing a picture of his wife posing with their dog Mable.

He captioned the post “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be” along with a heart emoji.

The couple tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Provence in 2021, after James proposed to Thevenet in 2019.

Additional reporting on wires.