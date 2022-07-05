Kate Middleton shown taking Camilla’s cover image in behind-the-scenes photo

A new image shared by Country Life shows the Duchess of Cambridge taking the Duchess of Cornwall’s photograph for the publication’s July edition.

The cover image of Camilla Parker Bowles captured by Kate Middleton was shared by the magazine on Tuesday (5 July). A new image has since been released showing Kate taking the photograph.

Country Life shared the photo alongside the caption: “In celebration of The Duchess of Cornwall’s upcoming 75th birthday and the magazine’s 125th anniversary, Her Royal Highness has guest edited a special commemorative edition of @CountryLifeMagazine, to be published on Wednesday 13 July.

“Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill.”

The publication added that the behind-the-scenes picture was taken by Shona Williams, Camilla’s country dresser.

In an article about the cover shoot, Country Life’s managing and features editor Paula Lester said that Kate’s images were “so good” that they “struggled to choose only three”.

Kate – who liaised with the magazine’s team throughout the shoot – was described as a “consummate professional” by the publication.

“The Duchess of Cambridge took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand,” Lester said.

“She phoned me to discuss our requirements for the cover and subsequently composed a range of beautifully shot images.”

Camilla is the cover star and guest editor of Country Life. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Country Life Magazine/Future Plc/PA) (PA Media)

Editor Mark Hedges said it is the first time that a portrait of Camilla has been taken by Kate for a magazine, adding that it is an “honour” for Country Life to have been chosen.

“The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission,” Hedges said.

Country Life’s July edition will be available from Wednesday 13 July.