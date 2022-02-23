Kate Middleton jokes she is ‘very broody’ as she meets with babies in Copenhagen

Kate Middleton has teased that meeting babies makes her “very broody” and that she often jokes with her husband, Prince William, about “having another one”.

The Duchess of Cambridge made the comments during a visit to the Children’s Museum in Copenhagen, where she arrived on Tuesday 22 February.

The royal’s stay is a two-day fact-finding visit to learn about the country’s approach to the early year’s development of children.

It comes after the Duchess launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, a research centre that aims to raise awareness of the impact of the first five years in child development.

At the Copenhagen Children’s Museum, Kate met with first-time parents who are benefiting from the Understanding Your Baby research project.

Run by the University of Copenhagen, this sees 200 health workers support 1,300 parents with understanding and meeting their baby’s social and emotional needs.

After meeting with two eight-month-old baby boys and their parents, the Duchess joked: “It makes me very broody.

“William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘let’s have another one’.”

During the visit, Kate praised fathers for taking time off work to “get to know” their babies and spoke of how feeling “insecure” about parenting was a universal struggle among mothers and fathers.

“There is so much joy and happiness associated with having a newborn baby but actually people don’t necessarily talk about the worry or the anxiety that comes with having a newborn, and particularly if you are noticing things with your own child that you feel you are worried about,” she said.

Kate took a turn on the slide (Getty Images)

Later that day, Kate visited the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen, where students who are training to be early years professionals are encouraged to play.

Dressed in a red bouclé Zara blazer and earrings from Danish jeweler Maria Black , the Duchess took part in the fun, choosing to go down an indoor helter-skelter slide.

She emerged at the bottom in a fit of laughter, joking that “in the spirit of where I am, I had to do it”.